Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, a criminal complaint was unsealed and two criminal informations were filed yesterday charging Anuli Okeke, Charlene Wint and Hashim Campbell, respectively, for their participation in a conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $3 million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, both of which were created by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Wint and Campbell pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud before United States Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann. Okeke was arrested this morning and made her initial appearance this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Robert M. Levy who released the defendant on a $100,000 bond.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO