Fake pot called ‘spice’ is harder to quit than real weed, study says. What to know

By Katie Camero
Biloxi Sun Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOften referred to as “synthetic marijuana” or “fake weed,” a drug called “spice” is said to be more harmful compared to its naturally grown cousin, causing more severe withdrawal symptoms for those attempting to quit, which make it harder to give the substance up for good. Spice comprises a mix...

