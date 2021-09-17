CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, PA

Berwyn-Based Sports Marketing Company Facilitates Deal to Bring ‘Responsible Sports Betting to Collegiate Space’

 9 days ago

Image via the University of Denver.

Berwyn-based Playfly Sports, a sports marketing and media company, has facilitated a multi-year agreement between the University of Denver and its first corporate sports betting partner, SuperBook Sports.

The agreement will include branding, media hospitality, and social media assets. It will “focus on responsible gaming and education for student-athletes,” said the university.

The alliance between Denver Athletics and SuperBook is groundbreaking, according to SuperBook Head of Marketing Kristin Mackey, given the prestigious status of the athletics program.

“Being at the forefront of responsible sports betting in the collegiate space is one of our primary focuses at Playfly Sports Properties,” said Michael Schreiber, the founder and CEO of Playfly Sports.

“SuperBook has been building a national reputation and record of integrity in this area for decades, and we look forward to incorporating their expertise as we activate this new relationship alongside Denver Athletics.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture.

