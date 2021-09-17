CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man arrested in Tulsa for stealing prosthetic leg

By FOX23.com News Staff
 9 days ago
Kevion Hooks arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man for a bizarre armed robbery, where a prosthetic leg was stolen.

TPD says Kevion Hooks was arrested near 36th Street North and Peoria Tuesday for an armed robbery. They say Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies flagged down their officers.

The victim told police Hooks approached him with a large metal spike, then took the victim’s backpack and prosthetic leg as well. The victim says Hooks then asked him how much the items were worth and started waving the spike around. All this in the middle of the afternoon, at around 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Hooks with the victim’s prosthetic leg strapped to his head.

The leg was removed from his head and returned to the victim, and Kevion Hooks was arrested for armed robbery.

This is an arrest, not a conviction.

Sean Cryer
9d ago

"Tulsa police arrested a man for a bizarre armed robbery..." Wouldn't it be a bizarre legged robbery?

