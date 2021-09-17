This New Clean Mascara Stayed Put Through 12-Hour Days, Sweaty Evenings, and Even a Nap
This story originally appeared on InStyle.com. In theory, clean beauty sounds great. But as hard as I've tried to "clean up" what's in my makeup bag, there's one product that's nearly been impossible to find: mascara. My mom, sister, and I have all shared our annoyances over the hunt for a good clean mascara. We have all of our other favorite natural products in check, but if you glanced into our bathroom drawers you'd find our coveted Covergirl, Maybelline, and L'Oréal tubes. Clearly, the search has been wildly unsuccessful—see: ruined contact lenses, streaky messes, burning eyes—until now.hellogiggles.com
