Energy Industry

Charter issues statement on restoration in Houma-Thibodaux area, billing in wake of Ida

By STAFF
houmatimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe deeply appreciate our customers’ continued patience as we work to restore service as quickly as possible following Hurricane Ida. The hurricane had a significant impact in our Louisiana service area, with damage to hundreds of miles of our broadband network. We have more than 850 crews working tirelessly every day to restore service, including technicians from neighboring regions and contractors.

