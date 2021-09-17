Charter issues statement on restoration in Houma-Thibodaux area, billing in wake of Ida

Lafourche Parish – Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29. The number of outages as of 7 a.m. September 22 is 9,949 (23 percent) of customers that remain without power. Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, they have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. They expect to continue this focus while they expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish.

