Vikings’ Everson Griffen out Sunday with concussion after being involved in car accident

The Vikings could be without linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Barr already was listed as out on the Vikings’ injury report Friday as he continues to deal with a knee injury that kept him sidelined for most of training camp and the regular-season opener last Sunday against Cincinnati. Kendricks was added to the injury report on Thursday because of a quadriceps issue that kept him from practicing. The Vikings listed him as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Kendricks missed the final five games of last season because of a calf injury.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO