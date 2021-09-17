Vikings’ Everson Griffen out Sunday with concussion after being involved in car accident
The Minnesota Vikings have a big list of players out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Anthony Barr, Christian Darrisaw, Harrison Hand, and Everson Griffen are all absent from the game on Sunday with various injuries in a situation that does not bode well for Minnesota. Griffen, however, is out with a concussion that he suffered after being involved in a car accident on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.clutchpoints.com
