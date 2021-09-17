When it comes to ’30×30,’ everything counts until it doesn’t
There is seemingly no shortage of projects that fall under the rubric of the Biden administration’s ambitious conservation pledge. In recent months, the Interior Department and its agencies have touted its "America the Beautiful" initiative — the Biden version of what is commonly known as "30×30," the goal of conserving 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030 — in connection to synthetic turf at a city park, 10,000 acres of new wilderness lands and even a fee-free day for public lands.www.eenews.net
Comments / 0