The Cabinet Office is planning to ask for up to £400m to fund its latest digital identity programme over the next three years. Computer Weekly has learned that the Government Digital Service (GDS) has estimated the costs of the “One Login for Government” programme to build a new cross-government single sign-on system as £300m-£400m. But that budget must be fought for as part of the Treasury’s forthcoming spending review, which will determine how much money Whitehall departments will receive for the remainder of this Parliament.

