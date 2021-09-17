CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Saved by automated defibrillator

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read with great interest your editorial on Sept. 1, 2021, regarding a new law that went into effect which should improve access to automated defibrillators. As family, friends and a lot of other people throughout the community know, I had a heart attack at the Texas Tech Recreational Sports Center on May 19, 2017, one day after I turned 70. I remember parking the car that afternoon but don't remember anything until the following Wednesday. about halfway through my regular 30-minute workout, apparently I told the guy on the machine next to me that I didn't feel very good, got off the machine and then passed out. I flat-lined. Total cardiac arrest.

www.lubbockonline.com

