CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

'Our Kind of People' review: A little bit of 'Empire,' a little bit of 'Dallas'

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Newsday
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT IT'S ABOUT Single mom Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) has arrived in Oak Bluffs — an exclusive century-old enclave of Black wealth and privilege on Martha's Vineyard — to start a hair care business. But first, she needs a story which she also happens to believe is true: That her own mother, now deceased, was a member of the upper crust here, which has earned her a pass go card into the Vineyard's high society circles. Those who control those circles, however, have other ideas. They're the power elite, including corporate titan Teddy Franklin (Joe Morton) and Raymond Dupont (Morris Chestnut), and they don't like interlopers. Fortunately, Angela has an important ally and resource — her shrewd aunt ("All My Children's Debbi Morgan).

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Little Bit

It is inevitable that with a busy summer of puppies & kittens, senior shelter animals are often forgotten or overlooked. However, we are hopeful that someone will see Little Bit's story and fall in love. Little Bit is a 16-year-old cat that has been with her foster for more than...
PETS
hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: Candlebox’s ‘Wolves’ has a little bit of everything

Photo: Candlebox’s new album is called Wolves. Photo courtesy of the band / Provided by Pavement Entertainment with permission. When singer Kevin Martin sat down with his band Candlebox to start work on a new album, he knew he wanted to be diverse and expansive with what they created. The result is Wolves, which was released this week and features songs in many different styles. The recording effort, a followup to 2016’s Disappearing in Airports, fits nicely into the band’s musical career, which now consists of seven albums dating back to their early days in Seattle in the 1990s.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Lawrence Otis Graham
Person
Joe Morton
Person
Morris Chestnut
Person
Raymond Dupont
Person
Yaya Dacosta
Person
Debbi Morgan
Bossip

“Dear White People” Exclusive: Justin Simien Talks Musical Final Season, “A Person Bursting Out In Song Is Not The Craziest Thing To Happen On Winchester’s Campus!”

BOSSIP spoke with "Dear White People, Vol. 4" showrunners Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore about their decision to make the final season a musical one and Simien said the choice was simple. The musical format allowed the show to approach the Black experience in a unique way while playing in the '90's soundbox.
MUSIC
Bossip

“Dear White People” Exclusive: Marque Richardson And Ashley Blaine Featherson Reflect On Their Characters High Achieving, Pressure For Perfection

BOSSIP spoke with "Dear White People" actors Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson about the pressures their characters Joelle and Reggie face to be high achievers. Richardson spoke about how their lives reflect reality. Featherson reflected on how the characters remained close because of trauma bonding.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Martha Higareda & Emma Milani Board Fox Musical Drama

Martha Higareda (Into The Dark: Culture Shock, Altered Carbon) and Emma Milani (Solve) have joined the lead cast of Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch. They will appear alongside Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Rich People#Race#Vineyard#Yale#The One Percent#Oak Bluffs
CinemaBlend

Tiffany Haddish Knows What She Wants If Rapper Boyfriend Common Ever Proposes, And It's Much Bigger Than A Ring

Tiffany Haddish became a household name with the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, but the hustle started long before that for the standup comedian-turned-movie star. And along with being a sought-after name in Hollywood, Haddish is now also part of a power couple, as she’s been going strong with rapper Common for over a year. But if Common ever pops the question to Haddish, she has her eyes set on something much larger than a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Toni Braxton's Sons Denim And Diezel Just Ripped The Runway

Toni and Tamar were front and center to watch her boys walk in Marcell Von Berlin's Spring 2022 runway show. While a career in music has been the norm for Toni Braxton and her famous siblings, for her sons, modeling just might be their professional path. Both handsome men, Diezel,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
GoldDerby

Vivica A. Fox (‘The Masked Singer’ Mother Nature) unmasked interview: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before and I had fun!’

The epic two-night premiere of “The Masked Singer” concluded on Thursday night with Mother Nature’s elimination at the top of the hour-long telecast. The moss-covered creature’s performance of “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross was not enough to keep her in the Fox reality TV competition and she was forced to unmask in front of America, revealing herself as movie star Vivica A. Fox. SEE See all ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years “This has been exhilarating,” Fox told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “I challenged myself. You know I’ve done so many things in my career....
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Copshop’ Star Alexis Louder Had Her Role Rewritten for Her

The common takeaway from Joe Carnahan’s Copshop is that Alexis Louder steals the show, which is saying something for a movie that also stars action heavyweights Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. In the action thriller, Louder plays a young police officer named Valerie Young, whose background in the U.S. Army comes in handy as her Nevada-based police station is under assault. Since 2014, Louder has been paying her dues in Atlanta and gaining invaluable experience on sets like Black Panther and Watchmen. Ultimately, Louder credits an audition for The Walking Dead as the key to her eventually landing Copshop. “I auditioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series ‘Colin in Black and White’ Drops New First-Look Clip

Netflix has released a new first-look clip of “Colin in Black and White,” which tells the story of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick during his high school years growing up in central California. The clip was released as part of the Netflix Tudum fan event. Kaepernick explained during his introduction of the clip that the six-part narrative drama produced with Ava DuVernay focuses on his high school years growing up in Turlock, Calif., a mid-sized city 60 miles east of San Jose, as the Black adopted son of white parents in a largely white community. As depicted in the clip, in...
NFL
Variety

At ‘Tarantino Live,’ Director’s Soundtracks Come to Life, With a Little Help From Jackie Brown, the Bride and the Gimp

What do the Bride, Jackie Brown, Django, Mia Wallace, Hans Landa, Cottonmouth, Stuntman Mike McKay, Mr. Pink, Charles Manson and the Gimp all have in common? For one thing, that they’re all characters in a stage musical now playing at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood. But its creators would rather that you not call “Tarantino Live” a musical per se, or at least not boil it down strictly to that term. For one thing, its “book” — largely an amalgam of dialogue from Quentin Tarantino’s movies — is a sort of loose fantasia tying characters and themes from the films together...
MOVIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy