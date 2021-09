The first game of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season has given the football community arguably the biggest officiating-related controversy, to date, of the campaign. Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins received a second opportunity to convert a game-winning field goal Thursday night, which he did, after New York's Dexter Lawrence was flagged for jumping early and being offside before Hopkins missed his first attempt. However, multiple reporters and handfuls of fans later took several looks at the first kick from different angles and said Lawrence did not cross the line of scrimmage before the snap of the ball started.

