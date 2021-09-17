Attempted murder suspects lead Leon County deputies on chase

After a vehicle chase complete with road spikes and driving against oncoming traffic, the Leon County Sheriff's Office caught two suspects Thursday wanted for attempted homicide in Highlands County.

On Thursday, September 16, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says the Real Time Crime Center received information that attempted homicide suspects out of Highlands County, Florida were traveling westbound on I-10 and nearing Leon County.

After searching for the suspect vehicle, deputies located it heading westbound on I-10 at mile marker 203.

LCSO says deputies initiated a traffic stop near Capital Circle NW and West Tennessee Street, but the vehicle fled.

According to the report, after a short pursuit, deputies put out spike strips near Pensacola Street and Nina Road.

The suspect vehicle went through the road spikes, deflating the tires, but continued to flee. LCSO says at one point, the vehicle traveled southbound in the northbound lane, against oncoming traffic.

According to the report, the vehicle eventually turned into a nearby subdivision, wherein it drove into a security gate before crashing into a tree.

Deputies were able to pin the vehicle against the tree, disabling the vehicle, the report states.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Naijah Sholtz, and the passenger, identified as 26-year-old Derwin Callahan, were taken into custody for active warrants.

No deputies were injured during the encounter. With the assistance of LCSO’s Aviation team, LCSO K-9 units were able to also locate a gun magazine and 9mm ammunition that had been tossed from the vehicle during the chase.