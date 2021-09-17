CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're losing more core staff:' Nurse sees health care workers leaving the profession

By KELLEE AZAR
okcfox.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — Stretched thin and exhausted from the past year-and-a-half, many in the health care industry are struggling with burnout from treating a seemingly endless line of COVID-19 patients. A nurse with 16 years of experience says the situation in our hospitals right now is unlike anything she's...

okcfox.com

EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

At least 1,700 health care workers in San Diego County have filed for Covid vaccine mandate exemptions after Biden required all hospital employees to get their shots

At least 1,700 medical workers in San Diego County have filed for COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions. Last week, President Joe Biden announced a new series of mandates including a requirement that all health care employees get vaccinated against the virus. However, the White House said that Americans will be allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

NY prepares for health care staff shortage as COVID vaccine mandate looms

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. Hochul released a plan to address what she called preventable staffing shortages in hospitals and other […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsday

Health workers must get shots

All nursing home and hospital employees have less than a week before they must get their first COVID-19 shot. If they don't, they could be fired. Or, at a minimum, some facilities say they plan to allow the unvaccinated to work as paid employees, but not inside hospitals or homes.
HEALTH

