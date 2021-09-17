CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF board reviewing report on Georgieva's actions at World Bank -spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is reviewing an independent report prepared for the World Bank about the actions of IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in her previous senior role at the World Bank, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Friday.

Georgieva has said she disagrees "fundamentally with the findings and interpretations" here of that report, which alleges that she and other World Bank officials pressured staff to boost China's ranking in a flagship report. She briefed the board on the issue early on Thursday.

“The IMF board is currently reviewing this matter,” Rice told Reuters, adding, “As part of the regular procedure in such matters, the ethics committee will report to the board.”

The results of the independent investigation, published on Thursday, said World Bank leaders, including then-chief executive Georgieva, applied “undue pressure” on staff to boost China’s ranking in the bank’s “Doing Business 2018” report.

Rice had no immediate comment on when the IMF ethics committee would report to the executive board.

AFP

IMF chief denies altering World Bank report to appease China

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday disputed an independent investigation which found that in her previous job at the World Bank, she pressed staff to alter a report to avoid angering China. Romer told AFP in an interview Thursday that during his World Bank tenure he was unaware of Georgieva pushing staff on China, though he said he had "suspicions."
ECONOMY
investing.com

IMF, World Bank urge more COVID-19 vaccination doses to go to poor countries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other multilateral-organization leaders on Thursday urged countries with high COVID-19 vaccination rates to boost efforts to send doses to low- and middle-income countries. Georgieva and the heads of the World Bank Group, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization expressed...
WORLD
International Business Times

Nobel Laureate Romer Decries Lack Of 'Integrity' Under Georgieva At World Bank

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer said the current head of the IMF, in her previous senior role at the World Bank, engineered a "whitewash" of his concerns surrounding the bank's flagship report. In an interview with AFP on Thursday, Romer said there was a "lack of integrity" among the World...
ECONOMY
Reuters

IMF chief called out over pressure to favor China while at World Bank

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - World Bank leaders, including then-Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva, applied "undue pressure" on staff to boost China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" report, according to an independent investigation released Thursday. The report, prepared by law firm WilmerHale at the request of the bank's ethics...
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Zambian president to meet IMF, World Bank in Washington

LUSAKA (Reuters) – Zambia’s president is due to meet the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, his spokesman said on Wednesday, as the southern African nation tries to secure a lending programme to help it emerge from a debt crisis. The statement, issued from New York by President...
WASHINGTON STATE
Financial Times

Letter: World Bank probe raises troubling questions for IMF chief

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Letter news. I cannot underscore enough how troubling your report “World Bank inquiry criticises IMF chief over China ranking” really is (September 18). Readers should understand that the World Bank’s Doing Business rankings have become central to...
WORLD
Reuters

IMF estimates global fossil fuel subsidies at $6 trillion-Georgieva

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New IMF research estimates global fossil fuel subsidies at about $6 trillion, with about 70% from “under-charging” for the environmental costs associated with the fuels, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a UN energy summit on Friday. The IMF previously had estimated such costs at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
washingtonnewsday.com

POLITICS
The Guardian

Going nuclear: the secret submarine deal to challenge China

When Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Scott Morrison announced a new deal that would provide Australia with the technology to run silent nuclear submarines as part of its navy, one phrase kept coming up: “stability in the Indo-Pacific”. The word the leaders of the UK, the US and Australia did not use may be more important: China. By striking the Aukus deal, an unprecedented agreement on defence cooperation between the three countries, the governments have moved to counter what they view as Beijing’s aggression – and prompted questions about whether the move is an ominous sign of a new ‘cold war’ mentality.
MILITARY
WOKV

The Latest: Pakistan tells UN it will continue Afghan aid

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s interior minister has assured the U.N. refugee agency that his country will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told visiting U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Thursday that no new Afghan refugees had entered Pakistan since the Taliban took control in neighboring Afghanistan last month.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
