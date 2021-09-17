CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can save $300 when you preorder the new iPhone 13 at Xfinity

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago
Save $300 on the new iPhone 13 right now when you pre-order the smartphone at Xfinity. Apple

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you have your eyes set on Apple's newest phone, today's your lucky day. Xfinity Mobile just launched the iPhone 13 and, right now, you can pre-order the premium phone for $300 off when you sign up for Xfinity Mobile or add a new line to an existing plan.

Now through Thursday, October 21, you can shop Xfinity markdowns and get your hands on the on the newest iPhone for pickup as soon as Friday, September 24 . During the deal, the iPhone 13 , iPhone 13 Mini , iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are all available at a $300 discount for Xfinity newcomers. That means you could preorder the iPhone 13 for just $529.99 instead of the $829.99 list price. Although existing customers wishing to upgrade (but not add a line) are not eligible for the discount, they will receive a $300 Visa gift card with their new phone purchase.

Meanwhile, new Xfinity customers can get unlimited 5G mobile coverage for as little as $30 per line and save $10 a month on an Xfinity Internet package (required for Xfinity Mobile customers).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVyIe_0bzW39qF00
Apple claims its newest generation of iPhones is faster and more battery efficient than ever. Apple

If you're an amateur photographer, this sale is one you won't want to miss. The iPhone 13 Pro Max , which was just announced by Apple on Tuesday, September 14 , features a redesigned autofocus camera and three lenses equipped to shoot macro photos and videos, night mode portraits, shallow depth of field frames and more.

The new generation of iPhones have as much as one terabyte of storage and, according to Apple, are safer, faster and more battery efficient than any other iPhone. The company claims devices are made using the fastest smartphone chip on the market, allowing the display to refresh up to 120 times and perform as many as 15.8 trillion operations every second.

While the new iPhone announcement has taken center stage, Apple also announced the debut of a new iPad , iPad Mini and Apple Watch earlier this week. If you're looking to get all the latest Apple tech, you can pre order the iPad and iPad Mini right now and scoop up the watch later this fall.

In addition to getting your hands on Apple's latest next-level mobile technology, new customers can also snag up to $300 in Visa gift cards for signing up for Xfinity Internet. Depending on your location and internet plan selection, you can score this freebie through the end of the month, around the same time iPhone pre-orders will be filled.

Get the iPhone 13 Mini from Xfinity for $429.99 (save $300).

Get the iPhone 13 from Xfinity for $529.99 (save $300).

Get the iPhone 13 Pro from Xfinity for $699 (save $300).

Get the iPhone 13 Pro Max from Xfinity for $799 (save $300).

