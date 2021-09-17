CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus Watch: Where things stand on vaccine boosters

By Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
 9 days ago

A federal advisory committee will decide Friday whether third shots of COVID-19 vaccines are safe and protective against infections.

At root is whether the extra shots are "luxuries" or an essential part of providing complete protection against the virus, presidential adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week.

He and others have argued the shots compensate for what appears to be fading protection, while some, including the director general of the World Health Organization, argue that Americans would benefit far more by getting initial shots to the unvaccinated around the world.

It's Friday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news you need to know .

  • U.S. vaccine supply: The country has "plenty of supply" of vaccine should the booster effort begin, said Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, on Friday. Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported the U.S. was purchasing hundreds of millions more doses of the Pfizer vaccine to donate globally, on top of the nearly 140 million vaccine doses the country has already donated.
  • The Moderna vaccine is more effective than Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson several months after vaccination, a CDC study released Friday said. All three were still highly effective at preventing hospitalization from March through August, with Moderna 93% effective, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 88% and the J&J vaccine at 71%.
  • A new $2.1 billion effort will go toward preventing infections of all kinds, not only COVID-19, in hospitals, nursing homes and other health care settings across the U.S., said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday.
  • Mississippi surpassed New Jersey as the state with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., with roughly 1 of every 320 Mississippians having succumbed to the coronavirus.

The latest in our long-haul COVID-19 series: Research is underway to decipher long-haul COVID-19 and find treatments to help those suffering from lingering symptoms. Experts are optimistic about recovery, and this week, the National Institutes of Health announced a $470 million study on the long-term effects of COVID-19, to include 30,000 to 40,000 volunteers, half of them children.

Today's numbers : The U.S. has recorded more than 41.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 669,900 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data . Global totals: More than 226.9 million cases and 4.6 million deaths. More than 180 million Americans — 54.2% of the population — have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

– Ryan Miller, USA TODAY breaking news reporter @RyanW_Miller

