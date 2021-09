Federal relief is available for Bayonne residents who suffered losses from Tropical Depression Ida on September 1, 2021. This assistance is sorely needed by numerous Bayonne residents. Dozens of local streets suffered damage from flooding on that first night of September. In order for our residents to take advantage of this opportunity for federal aid, they need to register their property damage directly with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) via either the disasterassistance.gov portal or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). For TTY service, the telephone number is 1-800-462-7585. Please be patient if you call those numbers, because numerous other people are calling for help, too.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO