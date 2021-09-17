CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stray Kids' Han, Seungmin, I.N release 'Gone Away' music video

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 9 days ago
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video Friday for the song "Gone Away" featuring Stray Kids members Han, Seungmin and I.N.

The "Gone Away" video shows Han, Seungmin and I.N attend school as they sing about struggling to get over a former love.

"Gone Away" appears on Stray Kids' second studio album, Noeasy. The group released the album and a music video for the title track, "Thunderous," in August.

Noeasy also features the songs "Cheese," "Domino," "Ssick," "The View," "Sorry, I Love You," "Secret Secret," "Star Lost," "Red Lights," "Surfin'," "Wolfgang" and "Mixtape: Oh."

Stray Kids released a live music video for "Sorry, I Love You" last week.

Stray Kids consists of Han, Seungmin, I.N, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin and Felix. The group made its debut in 2018.

mxdwn.com

Ty Segall Releases Strange New Music Video For “Harmonizer”

Last month, multi-instrumentalist Ty Segall surprised fans by dropping a new project titled Harmonizer. Released via Drag City, this synth heavy album features some of the artist’s most ambitious songs yet. An amalgamation of electronic music and sludge metal, this album encapsulates Segall’s brilliant eccentricity and penchant for the beautifully bizarre. Today, Segall shared a vibrant music video for the album’s title track, “Harmonizer.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Stray Kids: “We hope that one day Stray Kids will become a genre itself”

In our social media-driven world, it’s easier than ever to find out what everyone else thinks of us, be their opinions positive or incredibly negative. It’s easier said than done not to internalise the internet’s harsh words and take them to heart, but for Stray Kids – one of K-pop’s most experimental and inventive groups – those disses are propelling them forward in their quest for greatness.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Watch the Music Video for Kid Cudi's "Mr. Solo Dolo III"

Revisiting Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, Kid Cudi has now released a music video for “Mr. Solo Dolo III” off of his seventh studio album. Directed by Jason Goldwatch, the evocative visual is filled with never-before-seen footage of Cudder. The visual starts off with the Cleveland rapper unmasking himself and enjoying the marijuana that fuels his Mr. Solo Dolo persona established on his debut project, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. The arrangement of clips spans four minutes and highlights Kid Cudi’s relationship with cannabis highlighting its place in fueling his creativity throughout a variety of mediums.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Live Music#Han#South Korean#Mixtape
nextmosh.com

Runescarred release “Hexit” music video

Austin, Texas-based power/progressive metal band Runescarred have uploaded a new animated music video for their single titled “Hexit” — check out the clip below. The tune serves as the lead-off track to the band’s first full-length album, ‘The Distant Infinite,’ which will be re-released with six new acoustic tracks. The...
AUSTIN, TX
edmidentity.com

KLOUD Releases Menacing Music Video for “INFECTED”

KLOUD drops a gripping music video with a trio of colors and humanoid beings that pair perfectly with his dark, alluring beats. This past year has been a whirlwind for mysterious Los Angeles-based producer KLOUD. Since the release of his debut album AUTONOMY, he’s released a pretty steady stream of singles including a flurry of remixes from his killer album featuring uniquely chosen artists. Now, KLOUD has done it again with a fresh track out on Lowly, “INFECTED” which he dropped alongside an eerie music video.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DREAM THEATER Releases Music Video For 'Invisible Monster'

Progressive music titans DREAM THEATER have released the official music video for their new single, "Invisible Monster". The track is taken from DREAM THEATER's 15th studio album, "A View From The Top Of The World", which is due on October 22. "Invisible Monster" clocks in at 6:27 and showcases the...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nextmosh.com

Marc Rizzo releases “Rotation” music video

Guitar shredder Marc Rizzo (ex-Ill Niño, ex-Soulfly, Acoustic Vendetta, Revenge Beast, etc.) has released his new video single titled “Rotation,” which you can check out below. Rizzo’s new effort dubbed ‘Living Shred Vol.1’ (featuring all his greatest hits) is out now and available for purchase at GodSize Record and at...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

IncInk Records release five music videos for International Day of Sign Languages

Ranveer Singh and Navzar Eranee’s IncInk label has just launched five new music videos in Indian Sign Language (ISL) for the deaf and hard of hearing. The imprint also announced that they will be hosting a 12-hour stream for the deaf community, raising awareness for the language while celebrating International Day of Sign Languages today, on September 23.
WORLD
kpopstarz.com

Stray Kids to Perform B-Side 'DOMINO' on Music Shows

Stray Kids DOMINO is slated to satisty viewers with the group's powerful performance on KBS 2TV Music Bank, MBC Show! Music Core, and SBS Inkigayo. The JYP Entertainment group will begin their music broadcast activities from Music Bank on September 24. They will continue with their b-side song DOMINO after the title song 소리꾼 (THUNDEROUS) from their second regular album NOEASY, released on August 23.
MUSIC
People

Enrique Iglesias' Wife Shares Rare Video of Their 3 Kids Driving Around While Playing Dad's Music

Enrique Iglesias' daughter Mary, 19 months, and his 3½-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas giggle while driving together in a mini Land Rover. On Sunday, the singer's wife Anna Kournikova posted an adorable video of their daughter Mary, 19 months, and twins Lucy and Nicholas, 3½, driving around in a mini Land Rover while listening to their dad's latest album.
RELATIONSHIPS
Dallas Observer

Watch: Phantomelo Releases New Music Video 'Space Prom' With More On The Way

After winning over fans and local radio play with their 2019 track “Gum Love” from the four-song EP Pet Your Dog More, boyfriend/girlfriend William Rakkar and Amanda “Panda” Cuenca put their band Phantomelo on hold during the worst of the pandemic. Hold time is over now. With Cuenca on bass,...
MUSIC
104.7 KISS FM

Kanye West Releases New Music Video for ’24’

This has been probably been the longest stretch Kanye West has been absent from Wyoming, since he first moved to Cody back in September 2019. It has been with good reason though. Ye has been putting in a lot of work on his latest album, which is named after his late mother, titled "DONDA".
CELEBRITIES
theprp.com

The Plot In You Debut “Too Far Gone” Music Video

The Plot In You‘s fifth studio album “Swan Song” made its way to the public today, September 19th, and in celebration of that, so has a new music video. Below you can check out the band’s new clip for the album track “Too Far Gone“. Elaborating on the song, frontman...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Big D and the Kids Table release “Toyed” lyric video

Big D and the Kids Table have released a video for their song "Toyed". The video features footage from fans. The song is off their upcoming album Do Your Art out October 22 via SideOneDummy Records. Big D and the Kids Table released Stomp / Stroll in 2013. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE DARKNESS Releases Music Video For New Single 'Jussy's Girl'

British rockers THE DARKNESS have released new single "Jussy's Girl" along with the official video for the track. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Motorheart", which is due on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. "Jussy's Girl" is sensitive as a falling boulder. It oozes rock and roll...
MUSIC
Newport Buzz

Newport’s Daisy Briggs releases “Once Upon a Time in a Small Town” Official Music Video

Following up on the release of her debut single, Daisy Briggs has released the official music video for “Once Upon a Time in a Small Town.”. “Once Upon a Time in a Small Town” presents a compelling tale of summer love and loss in a tiny, oceanside town. “The song’s main themes are romance and nostalgia,” says Briggs. “The feeling of looking back and remembering a time when you could be in love just for a summer and then move on with your life. I was imagining how that brief, incredible connection—the kind of summer fling that sticks with you—might always be alive in the small town where it happened.”
NEWPORT, RI
