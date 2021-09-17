Stray Kids' Han, Seungmin, I.N release 'Gone Away' music video

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video Friday for the song "Gone Away" featuring Stray Kids members Han, Seungmin and I.N.

The "Gone Away" video shows Han, Seungmin and I.N attend school as they sing about struggling to get over a former love.

"Gone Away" appears on Stray Kids' second studio album, Noeasy. The group released the album and a music video for the title track, "Thunderous," in August.

Noeasy also features the songs "Cheese," "Domino," "Ssick," "The View," "Sorry, I Love You," "Secret Secret," "Star Lost," "Red Lights," "Surfin'," "Wolfgang" and "Mixtape: Oh."

Stray Kids released a live music video for "Sorry, I Love You" last week.

Stray Kids consists of Han, Seungmin, I.N, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin and Felix. The group made its debut in 2018.