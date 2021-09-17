CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Nevada - Toiyabe RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 The National Weather Service in Elko has cancelled the Red Flag Warning. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 427 Central Nevada-Toiyabe. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.

