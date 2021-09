Monica Calhoun became popular after playing Mia in "The Best Man," but these days, the 50-year-old enjoys life as a single mom, caring for her special needs son. Monica Calhoun has gone about her life as a single mom to her blind son with pride. However, the actress does not seem to have let things get in her way, as she recently shared a new picture showing she still has her groove.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO