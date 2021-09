Latvia’s leading mobile operator and technology innovation company LMT by the end of 2021 plans to install 100 5G base stations throughout Latvia. As a result, 5G capabilities will be available to even wider range of private individuals and businessmen. Currently, dozens of 5G base stations have already been installed in Riga, Kuldīga, Ventspils, Ogre, Ikšķile, Sigulda, Skrīveri, as well as in many other cities and locations in Latvia. In these locations with adequate 5G network coverage and capacity the customers will be able to take full advantage of the network with a 5G router in their homes and offices.

