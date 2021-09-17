Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern Nye County - Mojave RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 426 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 426 The National Weather Service in Elko has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County- Mojave. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.