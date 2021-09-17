Troup County purchases new, permanent morgue in response to demand from pandemic
Troup County has purchased a new, permanent morgue space due partly to the increased number of COVID-19 related deaths across the county and state. The new facility will be installed and housed at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, according to a press release from the county. The installation of the 10×10 walk-in cooler will be purchased using CARES funds and will have the capability to store up to 15 bodies.m.lagrangenews.com
Comments / 0