Troup County, GA

Troup County purchases new, permanent morgue in response to demand from pandemic

By Daniel Evans
LaGrange Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroup County has purchased a new, permanent morgue space due partly to the increased number of COVID-19 related deaths across the county and state. The new facility will be installed and housed at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, according to a press release from the county. The installation of the 10×10 walk-in cooler will be purchased using CARES funds and will have the capability to store up to 15 bodies.

