Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Nevada - Toiyabe RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 427 Central Nevada-Toiyabe. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.