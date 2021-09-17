Finding the Perfect Cars for Ride Sharing: Window Shop with Car and Driver
Thinking about getting into the ride-share business? Well, this week's Window Shop is the one for you. A reader asked us to look for the perfect car for Uber or Lyft and set a $15,000 budget. In the interest of not getting fired from our day jobs searching Autotempest.com for hoopties, we raised the budget to $20,000 and actually took the challenge seriously. Every car you'll see this week actually makes sense. Five stars, here we come.www.caranddriver.com
