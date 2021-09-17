CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Finding the Perfect Cars for Ride Sharing: Window Shop with Car and Driver

By Tony Quiroga
CAR AND DRIVER
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThinking about getting into the ride-share business? Well, this week's Window Shop is the one for you. A reader asked us to look for the perfect car for Uber or Lyft and set a $15,000 budget. In the interest of not getting fired from our day jobs searching Autotempest.com for hoopties, we raised the budget to $20,000 and actually took the challenge seriously. Every car you'll see this week actually makes sense. Five stars, here we come.

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
touringplans.com

What Happens If I Need a Car Seat for a Ride Share?

We’re halfway through September, which in the world of Disney means that Halloween has already been happening for a month, Christmas starts in less than 2 months, and 2022 is basically already here. Once the calendar does flip over, everyone flying to Walt Disney World will have a different choice that they have to make about how to get from the airport to the resort. Until the end of the year, all on-site guests are eligible for complimentary rides to and from the airport on the Magical Express, run by Mears. But starting in 2022, Disney is no longer partnering with Mears to provide that service.
LIFESTYLE
AutoExpress

Fast car, slow driver vs slow car, fast driver! - CarThrottle video

How would you like to win the latest car out of Hyundai’s N performance stable? Enter our competition below to get your chance! And if you’re still not convinced that you want an i20 N on your driveway check out this video from our sister site CarThrottle where the i20 N really proves its ability to make a driving hero out of anyone.
CARS
Phys.org

Algorithm finds personalized sound zones in cars for driver, passengers

Creating an individualized listening experience for each passenger has been an ambition for the auto industry for decades. The acoustically changing nature of the car cabin has hampered making such personalized sound zones (PSZs) a reality. In The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America, researchers from Stellantis and Laboratoire...
TECHNOLOGY
Derrick

Car repair shops profit as drivers hold on to their aging vehicles

DETROIT (TNS) — On a recent weekday at Jay’s Auto Repair in Detroit, cars filled the dozen bays and overflowed into the parking lot as mechanics worked to fix the backlog of vehicles needing repairs. That’s become the new normal as customers try to hang on to their aging cars,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Car And Driver#Uber Black#Autotempest Com#Hoopties#Road Track#Infiniti#Lcd
The Dickinson Press

Can't find a rental car? What it's like to rent from a car-sharing service

(Tribune News Service) -- Inside the black Acura, I caught a distinct whiff of marijuana, not quite obscured by cleaning products. I thought this was interesting, because the car-sharing app I was using charges a $300 fee for smoking. "Pot smell in car," I reported in the app, "and no...
TRAFFIC
Carscoops

Nissan Employs Someone To Perfect That New Car Smell

It’s hard to put a finger on just why many of us find that new car smell so alluring, but there’s no questioning its appeal. So much is that mass attraction, you can get air fresheners and scents that attempt to recreate that smell. The new car smell is a...
CARS
lakecountybanner.com

How New Drivers Can Take Care of Their Car

Whether you’ve just received your license or your first car, you have many things to keep in mind and pay attention to now that you’re behind the wheel of a multi-ton metal box. Cars have so many different parts that all rely on each other that you have to be sure every component works how it should. Read on to find out how new drivers can take care of their car.
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ride-share pioneer has a new company to spur electric car use

Sunil Paul, one of the pioneers of the ride-sharing concept, is launching a company that he hopes will help encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. The business, called Spring Free EV, aims to tackle one of the biggest barriers to more widespread use of electric vehicles: high upfront costs. By offering financing and charging a fee per mile of use, Mr. Paul says Spring Free’s approach should make costs for electric vehicles equal to or lower than their fossil-fuel-guzzling counterparts, especially for high-mileage drivers. Price parity is crucial for the startup’s first clients — fleet managers — who acquire cars in bulk and who have seen strong demand for electric vehicles on consumer car-sharing and ride-sharing platforms.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

These Are The Best And Worst Cars For Tall And Short Drivers

Consumer Reports has produced a list of cars that are best and most poorly suited to tall and short drivers. If you fall into either camp, you may want to read on. To analyze whether a vehicle is good for a tall or short driver, or both, Consumer Reports tested vehicles for seat comfort, driving position, ingress and egress, and the view out. Its testers ranged from 5’1” through to 6’2”.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Drivers Using Autopilot Watch the Road Less, MIT Study Shows

Any news story with Tesla in the headline gets attention. So it's not surprising crashes involving the company's "Autopilot" function seem to get more news coverage than those in other makes. A new study has now provided data on how drivers using Autopilot behave. Its conclusion may seem obvious: They...
CARS
News - What Car?

Top tips for electric company car drivers

From knowing when best to charge, to optimising your range – running an electric company car like the Skoda Enyaq iV is easy with our simple advice... A company car needs to be a jack of all trades – commuting cross-country one day and navigating meetings and tight city centre streets the next, while also carrying the family to the supermarket or heading to the beach with friends at the weekend.
CARS
WWLP 22News

AAA study finds not enough children are riding in car seats

WESTWOOD, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent study by AAA found that 1 in 10 children under age 2 in Massachusetts are not riding in car seats. According to a news release sent to 22News from AAA Northeast, there is overwhelming evidence that child safety seats save lives. The study by AAA found that 10% of children in the Commonwealth under the age of 2 are not riding in car seat. This puts these children at risk for of serious injury and potentially death according to a recent AAA analysis of MassDOT IMPACT crash data.
STURBRIDGE, MA
ClickOnDetroit.com

The fastest way to defog your car windows

DETROIT – It’s that time of year in Michigan. You're probably going to find your car windows a bit fogged up as you head out in the morning. Mark Rober decided to figure out what is the fastest and most efficient way to get your windows cleared. His method is said to be twice as fast as using your normal defroster.
CARS
AutoExpress

'The Citroen Ami is the perfect affordable car for short journeys'

You'll know that we’re fans of the Citroen Ami – we gave it our Technology Award this year. So we’re delighted with the news that Citroen has listened to the public and will be bringing it to the UK. The Fowler family was lucky enough to live with an Ami...
CARS
automotiveblog.co.uk

Your chance to become a luxury car test driver

Leading car rental service SIXT is offering a dream driving experience for a lucky entrant. If successful, you will fill a very important role within the company – test driving the luxury car range. You’ll be leaving your old car at home and swapping it out for some of the...
CARS
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy