CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Placentia, CA

Police: 8-Year-Old Girl Dragged By Mother, Erin Garcia Of Laguna Niguel, After Trying To Stop Her From Driving Drunk

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHkOv_0bzW04Sp00

PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — A Laguna Niguel mother has been arrested after police say she drunkenly dragged her own daughter and a man who tried to stop her, then assaulted a police officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JguOh_0bzW04Sp00

(credit: Placentia Police Department)

Erin Garcia, 44, was in custody Friday after being arrested in the 400 block of Orchid Drive. Officers who responded to the scene found Garcia’s 8-year-old daughter, who was with her grandmother, suffering from injuries to her legs and feet.

According to police, Garcia was intoxicated and trying to leave her mother’s home on Orchid Drive, but her daughter was concerned about her driving while drunk and followed her out to her vehicle. The girl had grabbed the passenger’s door handle and told her mother to stop, but Garcia drove away anyway, dragging her child alongside the vehicle for about 300 feet, Placentia police officials said.

A man nearby saw what was happening, and made Garcia stop, so the grandmother tried to get her out of the driver’s seat. But Garcia continued driving, dragging the man for a short distance, before driving away, according to Placentia police.

Garcia was later found hiding behind some bushes in the backyard of her mother’s home. But as officers tried to take her into custody, she resisted and kicked at officers, police said.

The girl and the man were both taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Garcia was booked on suspicion of child endangerment, battery against a peace officer, and assault with a deadly weapon. She is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Comments / 84

Keith Lisa Cook
9d ago

Sad to look and see some people can't have children, and would be the most wonderful parents! and then you see trash like this that have children 🤔 makes me sick

Reply(2)
36
Jane
8d ago

The child should not be put back in that home!!! For a mother who gets THAT wasted, no one else would be safe, either!

Reply(5)
29
Rick Giusti
9d ago

Thank you to the person getting involved. He saved the child's from possible harm physically

Reply(2)
26
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Man Shot And Killed By Huntington Police Saturday As Nearby Crowds Watched U.S. Open Of Surfing

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed an officer involved shooting Saturday at Huntington City Beach that claimed the life an adult Hispanic man. The shooting occurred at the Central Hub in Huntington Beach, Main Street at Pacific Coast Highway at approximately 3:15 p.m, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was underway nearby. Officers had received reports of a suspicious man with a gun, according to a HBPD press release. When they made contact with the suspect and given multiple commands , they say he was non-compliant and an officer involved shooting then occurred. The shooting happened amid a crowded...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

3 Of The 4 People Shot At Willowbrook/Rosa Park Metro Station Friday Remain Hospitalized

WILLOW BROOK (CBSLA) –  Three of the four people injured Friday in a shooting at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro station remain hospitalized, listed in critical condition with stable vital signs. The effort to identify the three shooting suspects continues. A fourth victim had less severe wounds, according to Ramon Montenegro, a public information officer with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Transit Services Bureau. Montenegro also one of the suspects brandished a firearm at a fifth victim, though that person was not injured. A witness to Friday night’s shooting, which was reported at about 7:40 p.m., said the incident started with an argument. “At first...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man Allegedly Tried To Run Over Members Of A Fairfax Synagogue With His Car Wednesday

FAIRFAX DISTRICT (CBSLA) – A man who witnesses say was yelling anti-Semitic threats to dozens of people at a synagogue Wednesday allegedly tried to drive his car into the crowd. On what was supposed to be an evening of celebration and faith, members of Fairfax area synagogue say a man they had never seen before disrupted their concert Wednesday and began making threats. “He was in an absolute rage and he was screaming, ‘I’m a real Muslim and I’ll show you what real terrorism looks like,’ and my wife and kids are this event,” said security guard David K. A member of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CHP Motorcycle Officer Involved In Traffic Collision On Eastbound 105 Freeway At Bellflower Boulevard

DOWNEY (CBSLA) – A California Highway Patrol Officer was involved in traffic collision on the eastbound 105 Freeway at Bellflower Boulevard Saturday night, and has been transported to the hospital. According to authorities, the officer suffered a broken leg and will recover. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the accident is under investigation. The sigalert remains active with the number one, two and three lanes blocked on the eastbound 105 Freeway at Bellflower Boulevard.     SIGALERT UPDATE IN DOWNEY. EB I-105 AT BELLFLOWER BLVD., #1, #2, #3 LANES BLOCKED FOR 2 ADDITIONAL HOURS DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION. — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) September 26, 2021  
DOWNEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Placentia, CA
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Placentia, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Pedestrian Killed, 1 Other Injured In 2-Car Crash In Pico-Union

PICO-UNION (CBSLA) — A two-car crash left a pedestrian dead and another person rushed to the hospital in Pico-Union late Saturday night. The crash unfolded at the intersection of 15th Street and Normandie Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Authorities said the drivers involved were speeding. There was no word yet as to any arrests. The crash remains under investigation.
TRAFFIC
CBS LA

One Dead In Compton Shooting

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in Compton and detectives Saturday are continuing their investigation. Deputies were called at 11:50 p.m. Friday to the 1900 block of East Pine Street near North Locust Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and discovered the victim lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Viera said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff’s Bomb Squad Rendered ‘Suspicious Item’ On Gold Line Train In Monrovia Safe

MONROVIA (CBSLA) – The sheriff’s bomb squad was at Metro’s Monrovia L Train — formerly the Gold Line — station this afternoon investigating a “suspicious item” found on a train. The “suspicious item” was discovered on the train as it pulled into the station about 3:55 p.m., Sheriff’s Transit Services spokesman Ramon Montenegro said. “It was suspicious enough to call the Arson/Explosives Detail,” Montenegro said. The Monrovia station was evacuated and trains were stopping at the Duarte Station on the east and Arcadia station on the west, he said. The item in question has since been rendered safe.
MONROVIA, CA
CBS LA

Father And Son Arrested In Connection To 3 East LA Murders Dating Back to 2014

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and his father were arrested Thursday in connection with three cold case murders in a small area of East Los Angeles dating back to 2014. Anthony Velasquez, 31, and his 51-year-old father, Manuel Velasquez, were taken into custody at about 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Humphries Avenue, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Du Busky. The two men are believed to be connected to the murders of 34-year-old Jesse Avalos in 2014, 38-year-old Eduardo Robles in 2015, and 27-year-old Amanda “Nikki” Lopez in 2018. Sheriff’s officials had released composite sketches of two men...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Driving#Laguna#Cbsla
CBS LA

Armed Man Shot, Wounded By Deputies During Lancaster Standoff

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man allegedly armed with a rifle was shot and critically wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster Wednesday night following a 90-minute standoff. The shooting occurred at 11:10 p.m. in the 500 block of West Avenue J-12. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies responded to a report of a “known criminal threats” suspect and found him sitting in a car, holding a rifle, outside a “victim’s location.” A standoff ensued for about 90 minutes, with the suspect refusing to exit the car. At 11:10 p.m., the suspect pointed the rifle at deputies, who opened fire on him, the sheriff’s department reports. It’s unclear if the suspect fired on the deputies. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was not identified. The rifle was recovered at the scene, LASD reports. No deputies were hurt. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Detectives are canvassing the are for surveillance video. The exact circumstances which prompted deputies to respond were not confirmed.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

4 Teen Girls Arrested For Racist Graffiti In Thousand Oaks, Using Ethnically Derogatory Language Against Other Children

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Four teen girls were arrested this past weekend for vandalizing a Thousand Oaks business with racial slurs, and then making racially derogatory comments against a younger group of girls, authorities said. The incidents occurred on Sept. 19 at about 6 p.m. in the 100 Block of North Moorpark Road, near the Oaks mall. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the four girls – ages 15, 14 and 13 – broke into a vacant business, vandalized the walls with racial slurs, emptied the fire extinguishers and caused “significant damage” to the business. At some point that same evening, the four suspects also made “derogatory comments” regarding the “ethnicity” of four other girls, ages 7 through 12, the sheriff’s office reports. They also stole a pair of shoes, the sheriff’s office alleges. Deputies responded and located the four suspects nearby. The girls tried to run, but were caught and taken into custody. They face allegations of violating civil rights, resisting arrest, theft, vandalism and tampering with fire protection equipment. They were cited and release to the custody of their parents, the sheriff’s office said. No names were released because they are juveniles. A possible motive for the crimes was not disclosed.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
CBS LA

No Injuries After Gunman Opens Fire At Shake Shack In Canoga Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – No one was wounded after a man opened fire on a Shake Shack restaurant in Canoga Park Thursday afternoon. The suspect was later arrested. Sept. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred just after noon in the 6400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. A man opened fire on the store, shattering windows and sending customers and employees running for cover. According to Los Angeles police, the suspect, a homeless man, had entered the restaurant prior to the shooting and caused a disturbance, which prompted employees to ask him to leave. He left, but then after exiting the restaurant, opened fire on it, police said. There were about 20 people inside at the time, including a 10-year-old child, but no one was hit. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Sebastiano Cummings-Cruz, ran from the scene, but was captured a short time later, police said. Cummings-Cruz was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. It’s unclear exactly what kind of gun was used or whether it was recovered by investigators. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Homeless Man Steals Truck, Severely Injures Woman In Downtown LA Hit-And-Run

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a 30-year-old homeless man wanted for stealing a truck earlier this year in downtown Los Angeles, and then hitting and severely injuring a woman while trying to speed away. Tajon Wright Freeman. (LAPD) On the night of Feb. 20, Tajon Wright Freeman stole a 2001 Toyota Tundra, and while he was speeding away, he struck a female pedestrian at 7th and Figueroa streets, according to Los Angeles police. She was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries, police said. She has since been released from the hospital, but is continuing to recover. Police Tuesday released photos of the woman’s injuries. Freeman, meanwhile, abandoned the truck nearby and ran away. He was identified as the driver thanks to DNA evidence which was left in the truck. The woman who was injured in the hit-and-run on Feb. 20, 2021. (LAPD) Prior to the hit-and-run, he was wanted on a case of felony vandalism. He is now sought on hit-and-run and grand theft charges. He remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Stabbing Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Officer Killed By Signal Hill Police

SIGNAL HILL (CBSLA) – A stabbing suspect who authorities said also attempted to stab a Signal Hill Police Department officer trying to arrest him was shot and killed by the officer Monday. Signal Hill Police Department officers responded just after 12:55 p.m. to a grocery store in the 1600 block of East Willow Street, near Long Beach Airport, on reports of the stabbing and located the man, who matched witness descriptions of the assailant, walking westbound on East Willow Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An officer attempted to detain the man, but he ignored commands and continued to...
SIGNAL HILL, CA
CBS LA

‘Take It To The Track’: Families Of Street Racing Victims Urge Young Drivers To Slow Down And Keep It Legal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Home surveillance video shows two cars racing through a residential neighborhood in Willowbrook at more than 80 mph. Those cars ran a stop sign, and slammed into a 23-year-old woman who did not survive. That woman was Bethany, the niece of Lori Argumendo. “A piece of you dies with them, and I didn’t know how to recover from that,” Argumendo says. (credit: Automobile Club Of Southern California) The crash that killed Bethany was in 2019. And even though streets and freeways became eerily empty in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the California Highway Patrol says they responded to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Driver Killed, 5 Injured In El Monte Shooting, Crash

EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A driver is believed to have shot himself to death just prior to causing a two-vehicle crash which injured five others in El Monte Monday evening. Sept. 20, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting and crash was reported at 7:35 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mountain View Road, between Valley Boulevard and Peck Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. El Monte police arrived on scene to find one of the drivers bleeding from the head with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s department said. He died at the scene. A handgun was also found in his car. The gunshot wound was believed to be self-inflicted. The man’s name was not immediately released. The victim’s car collided with a second car that was carrying a family of four, including a pregnant mother and two children. The family were all rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators also learned that a female passenger in the victim’s car had jumped out before it had crashed, the sheriff’s department reported. She was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mountain View Road and Elliott Avenue were closed during the investigation.
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Father Memorializes Son, Who Died In 2019 Conception Boat Fire, Along Last 500 Miles Of 2,600 Mile Hike

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A Woodland Hills father who lost his son in the 2019 Conception Boat fire paid special tribute to him by spreading his ashes across the last 500 miles of a 2,600 mile journey. The Conception burned off the coast of Santa Barbara in 2019, killing 34 passengers and crew. It’s been more than two years since a fire broke out on the Conception dive boat off the coast of Santa Barbara, killing 34 passengers and crew. For Kathi and Clark McIlvain, who lost their son Charlie in one of the worst maritime disasters in recent history, the pain is...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Thieves Wanted For Causing $20,000 In Damage To Colton Car Wash Machine For Just $200

COLTON (CBSLA) — The owner of a Colton gas station is offering a reward Tuesday for information on two men who broke into his car wash’s cash machine, getting away with $200 by causing about $20,000 in damage. (credit: CBS) The heist happened early last Monday at the Iowa Shell station at 2718 S. Iowa Ave. Surveillance cameras captured video of the two men driving up to the bill acceptor, after one of them went inside to pay for a car wash inside the food mart. Video shows the two men drove a black pickup truck up to the bill acceptor and stayed...
COLTON, CA
CBS LA

Burglars Ram U-Haul Into Tarzana Cell Phone Repair Shop

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Burglars rammed a U-Haul truck into a cell phone repair shop in Tarzana early Wednesday morning and then ransacked the store. Sept. 22, 2021. (CBSLA) The burglary occurred just after 3:20 a.m. at A2Z Wireless in the 19300 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police. The suspects backed the U-Haul through the front of the store, destroying the folding security gate and shattering the glass entrance, police said. After ransacking the store, they sped away. There was no word on how many suspects were involved and whether they were armed. It’s unclear if there is any surveillance video of the burglary. On Tuesday, the LAPD reported that the number of armed robberies across the L.A. area have been increasing at an alarming rate in recent months.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pack Of Unleashed Cane Corso Mastiff Dogs Attack Residents In Tarzana Neighborhood

TARZANA (CBSLA) – Residents in a Tarzana neighborhood say that for years they’ve been terrorized by a group of large and aggressive dogs. Cellphone video captured a moment that a group of cane corso dogs, a large mastiff breed, approached a woman in Tarzana on Saturday night. Two neighbors rushed to her aid, but not before she was bitten twice, with one of the injuries leaving swollen and bruising marks on her upper thigh. “My biggest fear in that moment, aside from trying not to run, was I hope this dog doesn’t jump on my back. I hope it doesn’t jump on...
ANIMALS
CBS LA

Meeting Held To Help Curb Rising Violent Crime In Melrose Corridor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – People who live near the Melrose corridor said they want to take back their streets, in an effort to help neighbors feel safe amid a rise in armed robberies in the area. “We’ve got this major crime spree going down on Melrose and people are getting more and more afraid of getting out of their houses,” said Shelby Blecker of the Melrose Village Neighborhood Alliance. The Los Angeles Police Department hosted a virtual town hall Wednesday night to address the rising crime in the area, noting armed robberies have spiked by 40 percent compared to 2019. “We want people out of their houses,” said Blecker. “We want them on the street. We want them to feel comfortable to come to live their life again.” LAPD promised more patrol officers and said they plan to enforce smaller issues, like speeding or marijuana crimes, in hopes it will deter more serious crimes. Officers are also encouraging residents to buy security cameras.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy