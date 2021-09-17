Too Cute! Stormi sounds just like her mom Kylie Jenner in a Instagram funny video In one of Jenner’s Instagram stories, Stormi is heard impersonating her.

Last week when Kim Kardashian was posting an Instagram story, North West was heard in the background calling her mom out for changing her voice when posting to social media. Now, younger sister Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, was also heard impersonating her mom. It must run in the family!

A pregnant Jenner took to her Instagram stories yesterday to promote her new swimwear collection, Kylie Swim, that just launched. While doing so, three-year-old Stormi put her face in the camera to say, “It‘s me. Kylie Jenner.“ The Kylie Cosmetics founder couldn’t contain her laughter and said “What?!” while laughing. Stormi kept going by saying, ”Kylie Jenner I like to be,” she continued, “and Stormi and my mommy.”

The 24-year-old finally composed her laughter and finished by thanking her Kylie Swim family. “I‘m literally just hiding over here,” she said to her Instagram followers. “But I just wanted to say shout-out to the entire Kylie Swim team, everyone that made this possible…I couldn’t do it without you, and I‘m just so happy with how it turned out. And I’m really proud of it, and I just can‘t wait for you to try.”