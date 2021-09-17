CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Shannon, PA

Mt. Lebanon Home Destroyed In Massive Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — A home in Mt. Lebanon is a total loss following a massive, smoky fire on Friday afternoon.

Neighbors said they heard some type of explosion or loud boom around 1 p.m. before they spotted fire billowing from the two-story home on Scott Road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Dormont firefighters were first on the scene and reported heavy fire in the back.

Firefighters had to eventually evacuate the home when the roof began giving way. It collapsed, completely destroying the home.

No injuries were reported.

The daughter of the couple who lives in the home is a Castle Shannon firefighter. She said she found out about the blaze through a message on her cell phone.

“I’m actually a firefighter in Castle Shannon and that’s how I knew, I got the call into my phone and when I saw the address, I knew immediately I was coming here; instead, as somebody that was affected rather than somebody who was going to be saving or helping. Pardon me for being a little emotional,” said Miranda Herrle.

The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

