Hero Nation Podcast: ‘Y: The Last Man’ Showrunner Eliza Clark On Dystopia 2021 + ‘Dune’ At TIFF & Marvel’s Emmy Wins

By Dominic Patten and Anthony D'Alessandro
 9 days ago
“The world has come to a grinding halt because of the way the economy works and the way the event happened,” Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clark says about what would occur if every mammal with a Y chromosome suddenly died — as happens on the FX on Hulu drama series that premiered this week. ‘Essentially, we would be in big trouble, at least for a little while,” she adds in an interview on the new episode of Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast.

“If the power grid goes down and the highways are choked with cars, and our entire economy runs on trucks and 5% of truck drivers are women,” the Rubicon vet notes of the complex dystopian series based on the acclaimed 2002 comic book of the same name.

“At the same time, even if you have those 5% of women, you can’t drive on the roads at all. Then you can’t get the chemicals you need to water treatment plants to have clean water and you can’t get food to groceries stores.”

Take a listen on this week’s podcast here:

Along with speaking with Clark (who swears her road movie of sorts starring Diane Lane, Ashley Romans and Ben Schnetzer does get funny down the line), Hero Nation also delves into the tremendous reception Dune received at the Toronto Film Festival last week, and why director Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping and spectacular big-screen vision is still coming to HBO Max on October 22.

Also, heading into the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards this weekend, we look at Marvel ’s big wins at the Creative Arts Emmys for WandaVision and how genre might fare during Sunday’s ceremony.

So, like we said, take a listen!

And remember , subscribe to the Hero Nation podcast: Apple Podcasts , Spotify

