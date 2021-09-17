CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa's unemployment rate holds steady at 4.1%

By Associated Press
Iowa’s unemployment rate for August held steady at 4.1% as the number of unemployed residents increased slightly.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the number of unemployed Iowans increased by 300 to 67,900.

The number of residents with jobs dropped by 1,600 to stand at 1.59 million.

Iowa’s unemployment rate is ranked 17th nationally.

Nebraska had the nation’s lowest unemployment rate of 2.2%. The national unemployment rate for August was 5.2%.

