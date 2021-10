CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A 6-year-old girl was shot multiple times in Chester while riding in a car with her mother. It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday near the Chester Shop and Save on West 9th Street.

Police say the child was shot three times.

Her mom then rushed her right to the hospital. The little girl is now listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Call police if you have any information.