Health

Phillies, Temple Health Team Up To Get Students Vaccinated, Offer Rewards

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 9 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and Temple Health are teaming up to get more students vaccinated. There will be a free back-to-school clinic on Tuesday during the home game against the Orioles.

Anyone who gets a dose will get a voucher for two free tickets to a Phillies game next year, as well as a concession credit and giveaway.

Temple’s Hooter the Owl will also be there to get his first dose with help from the Phillie Phanatic.

Phillymag.com

It Just Got Even Easier to Get Backup Proof of Vaccination in Philly

Lost your vaccine card? Not to worry. If you got vaccinated in Philly, a replacement document is now just one click away. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. With more and more businesses requiring proof of vaccination,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inquirer.com

Should Philly get a WNBA team? | Pro/Con

The WNBA playoffs start September 23, raising the hopes of the eight teams competing for the title. One city that had zero shot this year was Philadelphia. Philly currently has no WNBA team, having dissolved former women’s basketball squads that at the time didn’t attract large fan bases or much financial support. But as women’s basketball grows more popular, enthusiasts like Delco native Natasha Cloud, who plays for the Washington Mystics, have been trying for months to get us a team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH: Gritty Celebrates 3rd Birthday In Style With Motorcycle Ride Through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 wants to wish a happy birthday to one of Philadelphia’s favorite mascots! Chopper 3 was live over Gritty, the Flyers’ mascot, who is celebrating his third birthday with a motorcycle ride through the city on Friday. Thx, I made it myself pic.twitter.com/OjFaqjPrq2 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 24, 2021 It’s a round trip to the Wells Fargo Center by way of some of Philly’s most iconic spots, including the Art Museum, City Hall, and Logan Square. Watch more of Gritty’s ride through the city below: You may remember the initial reception to Gritty was not so warm, but he quickly grew on Philly fans. Happy birthday, Gritty!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

