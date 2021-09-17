Phillies, Temple Health Team Up To Get Students Vaccinated, Offer Rewards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and Temple Health are teaming up to get more students vaccinated. There will be a free back-to-school clinic on Tuesday during the home game against the Orioles.

Anyone who gets a dose will get a voucher for two free tickets to a Phillies game next year, as well as a concession credit and giveaway.

Temple’s Hooter the Owl will also be there to get his first dose with help from the Phillie Phanatic.