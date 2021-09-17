CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna's vaccine offers better protection against COVID-19 hospitalization than Pfizer or J&J, new CDC study finds

By Aria Bendix
Business Insider
Business Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0XGM_0bzVzl4W00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWl5Y_0bzVzl4W00
Olivia Parsons, 22, a neuroscience major at the University of Colorado Boulder, left, gets her first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Dr. Laird Wolfe.

Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado

  • Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine seems to protect better against hospitalization than other US-authorized shots.
  • Moderna's shot lowered the risk of hospitalization by 93%, a new CDC report found.
  • Pfizer's shot lowered that risk by 88%, whereas Johnson & Johnson's shot lowered it by 71%.
  See more stories on Insider's business page .

Until recently, Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines were seen as comparable shots, offering similar protection against disease and death.

But a new report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that Moderna's vaccine does a better job of preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations than other vaccines authorized in the US. Both Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines, as well as one from Johnson & Johnson, offer substantially better protection than remaining unvaccinated, the report shows.

Moderna's two-dose shot lowered the risk of hospitalization by 93% from March to August, the report found. Meanwhile, Pfizer's two-dose vaccine lowered the hospitalization risk by 88% over the same time period.

The report pooled data from 21 hospital across 18 US states. It looked at about 1,300 fully vaccinated people and compared them to about 2,300 people who hadn't received shots. Of the vaccinated people, 476 got Moderna shots, 738 got Pfizer's, and 113 received J&J.

The Delta variant became dominant in the US in July, so the data may include people who got infected with Delta, Alpha, or other common strains over the last six months. (The report didn't screen for individual variants.)

The protection from Pfizer's shot declines over time

The difference in vaccine effectiveness appears to be driven by the fact that Pfizer's protection declined over time, whereas Moderna's did not, the CDC authors wrote. Pfizer's shot lowered the risk of hospitalization by 91% in the first four months after it was administered. Protection went down to 77% after four months.

Both Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines offer better protection than J&J's single-dose shot, though. That vaccine lowered the risk of hospitalization by 71% over the time period of March to August, the report found. All three vaccines still offer strong protection against severe disease and death.

The findings may "guide individual choices and policy recommendations regarding vaccine boosters," the CDC authors wrote. Indeed, some public-health experts have suggested that boosters may not be necessary for those who received Moderna's shot.

"The early evidence looks like persistence is better with Moderna, and that's why the [Biden] administration and the FDA have been suggesting that it's really more specific to people who got Pfizer who may need boosting," Chris Beyrer, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, recently told Insider.

A Food and Drug Administration external advisory panel is meeting today to decide whether to recommend a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine.

Moderna's vaccine also seems to hold up better against Delta infections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PWJU_0bzVzl4W00
A person receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) in Boston, Massachusetts on December 24, 2020.

Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

The CDC report gives a few reasons for why Moderna's vaccine seems to offer more lasting protection against hospitalization. For one, the vaccine contains a higher dose of mRNA, which may explain why Moderna's shot produced higher antibody levels than Pfizer's vaccine two to six weeks after it was administered.

Moderna's doses are also given four weeks apart, which may allow more time for antibodies to build. Pfizer's doses are given three weeks apart.

A recent UK study , which is still awaiting peer review, found that Pfizer's vaccine may have performed better with a longer dosing interval: The shot seemed to produce more antibodies when doses were administered six to 14 weeks apart as opposed to three to four weeks apart.

Other studies have also suggested that Moderna's vaccine may do a better job of preventing infections in the face of the Delta variant.

An August study from the Mayo Clinic that hasn't been peer reviewed found that Moderna's vaccine lowered the risk of a coronavirus infection by 86% in Minnesota from January to July. In July, when the Delta variant accounted for more than 70% of Minnesota's COVID-19 cases, that protection went down to 76% - a small decrease compared to Pfizer's. Pfizer's shot lowered the risk of a coronavirus infection by 76% from January to July. In July, that protection went down to 42%.

Read the original article on Business Insider

kxnet.com

Is Moderna the preferred vaccine now?

(NEXSTAR) – A recent study that found the Moderna vaccine produced twice as many antibodies as Pfizer may be threatening Pfizer’s status as the “hot-person vaccine.” After all, who wouldn’t want all those extra antibodies coursing through their veins?. We asked two doctors whether they would pick Moderna over Pfizer,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna Now Says Vaccine Protection Goes Down After This Long

As more time passes since the majority of vaccinated people in the U.S. got their COVID shots, experts have been keeping an eye on how immunity fares in the months thereafter. Moderna recently said data shows that those who were vaccinated this year had more protection against COVID than those who got their shots last year. According to the vaccine manufacturer, the shot's protective power is lower about a year after you've been vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

When using a new medication, one of the biggest concerns you're likely to have is whether or not it will actually treat the condition you're taking it for. And while many supplements and medications have been pulled from the market in the past due to misleading claims about their effectiveness, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication due to just how potent it is. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this medication now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both Knockouts, but One Seems to Have the Edge

It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150...
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

The 5 Most Common Signs You Caught Delta If You're Vaccinated, Study Says

The Delta variant has proven to be one of the most difficult hurdles faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly contagious strain has spread quickly among the unvaccinated and has also shown that it can still infect some people who've received both of their shots. Now, a new study published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases has shed some new light on the variant, including certain common symptoms for vaccinated people to be aware of that could be signs you've actually caught Delta.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have Twice As Many Antibodies, Study Says

Over the past few months, COVID cases have surged once again across the U.S., thanks in large part to the fast-spreading Delta variant. The majority of new infections are among unvaccinated individuals, but headlines about breakthrough infections—which have hit everyone from major Hollywood celebrities to U.S. senators—have some vaccinated individuals wondering just how protected they are against the variant. The reality is that while the vaccines are still very effective, many things can affect your immune response from vaccination, including your age and preexisting medical conditions. And now, recent research suggests that the vaccine you got could also have an effect on the amount of antibodies you produce.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Moderna announces single-dose booster shot for COVID-19 and flu

Moderna said Thursday it’s developing a booster shot that protects against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu in a single dose. “Our number one priority as a company right now is to bring to market a Pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine, which we plan to always customize and upgrade,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told investors, according to Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Vaccine Drops in Efficacy After 4 Months, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, we've heard reports of vaccinated people becoming infected with COVID, despite having received their requisite doses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long warned us that breakthrough cases are possible, as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. But through new research, the agency has found that there could be something else leading to more vaccinated people getting COVID: a decline in vaccine effectiveness over time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

Business Insider

239K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

