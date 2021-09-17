MLB Streaks & Trends: Harper for...MVP?
Looking for a wild card in the National League MVP race? Harper's carrying his team with a .395/.519/.977 slash the last two weeks over 13 games and 55 plate appearances. He's generated 15 runs, five home runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases. His ridiculous .581 isolated power and .589 weighted on-base average (wOBA) stand out amongst his peers. Plus, his 35 batted ball events in this sample includes 11 barrels (31.4 barrel percentage) and 19 hard hits (54.3 hard hit percentage).www.fantasyalarm.com
