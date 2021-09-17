MLB Streaks & Trends: Harper for...MVP?

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper’s 2015 Nationals missed the postseason, but he still won the NL MVP Award. There are other recent examples of players winning the MVP, despite playing on teams that failed to make the postseason: Mike Trout (2016 and ’19), Giancarlo Stanton (’17), Albert Pujols (’08), Ryan Howard (’06), Barry Bonds (’04) and Alex Rodriguez (’03). Harper is drawing NL MVP consideration this season, but the Phillies entered Thursday night’s game against the Cubs 3 1/2 games behind the Braves in the National League East and three games behind the Cardinals for the second NL Wild Card with only 17 games to play.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO