Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee, born Ibnisa Durr, was involved in a dramatic highway car chase that ended with his arrest on Aug. 20. The 25-year-old's vehicle crashed into two police patrol cars. The performer was on police radar because there was a warrant out for his arrest on an aggravated assault charge in connection to a May shooting in Atlanta, police said. He was tracked to Sandy Springs, Georgia, so Atlanta police asked police there to assist in chasing Durr down. He fled in a BMW at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 20, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

