Illinois man dies in Osage Beach crash

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ)

A 77-year-old Illinois man was pronounced dead after a crash in Osage Beach on Thursday, police said.

Donald Leffler of Warsaw, Illinois, tried to exit onto Key Largo from Highway 54 on his Harley-Davidson Trike when he went off the road and hit an electrical box, the Osage Beach Police Department said in a news release. Leffler was thrown from the Trike and pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital, police said.

Police did not say whether he was wearing a helmet.

