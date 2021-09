The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured. Schofield previously played for the Bolts from 2017-19, starting 39 of his 49 regular and postseason games with the club. He was part of a Los Angeles offensive line in 2017 that allowed just 18 sacks — the fewest in the NFL that season and the least amount by a Chargers offense in nearly 50 years. Schofield started all 16 regular-season contests at right guard in 2018, as well as both playoff games.

