Central York board has created list of excellent resources

Kudos to the Central York school board for their brilliant move to widely publicize an excellent list of diverse and inclusive resources for students of all ages. At first I was horrified to see what my alma mater seemed to have deteriorated to, but thanks to the responses of students, the community at large and the media, I now see their move as the best thing they could do to promote reading, thinking and acting on how to heal the damage done by centuries of denial of opportunity to large numbers of people in this county and country.