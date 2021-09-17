This Weekend in Pottstown: Steel River Playhouse Brings History to Arts Montco Week

Images via Steel River Playhouse.

As our community celebrates our local arts community, Steel River Playhouse brings 3 shows sure to engage and spark community discussions over the next two weeks.

By popular demand “The Ethics of Living Jim Crow” returns on September 18th and 19th, followed by Marvin Jefferson presenting portrayals of important historic influencers – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on September 25th and York, the slave and body servant of William Clark of the famed Lewis and Clark Expedition on the 26th.

Artistic Director Leena Devlin notes “As we prepare for Montco Arts Week (coinciding with the reopening of Steel River ), it is the perfect opportunity to share these inspiring and enlightening stories with the community and we are thrilled to welcome the engrossing storytellers and educators Reginald Brown and Marvin Jefferson to our stage.”

“It is our hope that the stories these two gentlemen share will spark deeper thought and vibrant conversation around our shared experiences as Americans, and as people. We invite you to join us. Come witness these stories, and stay after to share your thoughts on your experience,” she notes.

Images via Steel River Playhouse.

“The Ethics of Living Jim Crow” is an intense and important theatrical event that highlights the painful era in U.S. history characterized by the forced segregation of African Americans.

Join Reginald Brown and Director Teresa Morrow Brown for a discussion after the show.

Performances will take place at 8 PM on Saturday, September 18th and at 2 PM on Sunday, September 19th.

On Saturday, September 25th at 8PM Marvin Jefferson will explore the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

From the Montgomery Bus Boycott (1955-56) to the Poor People’s campaign (1967-68) his was a life with extreme measures of joy, pain, triumph, tragedy, hatred, and most of all, love.

On Sunday, September 26th at 2 PM he will look at an earlier time in our history. York, the slave and body servant of William Clark, of the famed Lewis and Clark Expedition, risked his life to secure the survival of the company and the success of the mission. What happened to York? All we know for sure is when the country needed him, he served.

Tickets for all shows are available at the Box Office or online at https://steelriver.secure.force.com/ticket#/. For more information about volunteer opportunities or questions about our upcoming events please email info@steelriver.org . We look forward to welcoming you to our Arts Montco Week celebration!

Read more at The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board .