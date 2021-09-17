Mechanics Bank Arena to require COVID-19 vaccinations

Mechanics Bank Arena announced that, starting September 20, all fans attending any event at the arena will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of game date.

This decision is in accordance with California Department of Public Health guidelines regarding mega-events.

For guests under 12 years of age, a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of game date is required upon entry.

Attendees may verify their vaccination status by showing their vaccination card, a photo of their vaccination card, or documentation from a healthcare provider along with their government issued photo ID prior to entry.

An attendee’s negative COVID-19 test result may be verified by printed document from test provider or laboratory, or email or text of the result from the test provider or laboratory. PCR and antigen tests are acceptable. At-home "rapid" tests are not acceptable.

The aforementioned are to currently remain in place until November 1, 2021, and apply to Condors games in October (preseason on Oct. 8; regular season on Oct. 16, Oct. 17, Oct. 23, and Oct. 27).

RELATED STORIES