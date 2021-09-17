CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento reduces water consumption but falls short of Newsom’s goal for California

By Dale Kasler
Sacramento Bee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs California’s drought deepens, Sacramento residents are falling short of meeting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call for water conservation — at least so far. Area residents reduced water usage by an average of 6% last month, compared to August 2020, according to data released this week by the Sacramento Regional Water Authority. That compares with the 15% voluntary goal announced by Newsom in an executive order in July.

