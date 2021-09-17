CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: 1 in 7 Americans have ended a friendship over vaccination disagreements

By Joe Kelley
 9 days ago
Doctor vaccinating boy. Injecting COVID-19 vaccine into patient's arm valentinrussanov/iStock

There’s no doubt, the COVID-19 vaccine has become a hot topic in this country, and a new poll suggests it’s even breaking up friendships.

One Poll Research surveyed 1,000 people and found that 1 out of 7 respondents had ended a friendship over vaccination status.

When it came to disputes over vaccination, the survey found that 66% of those who lost a friend over the shot had been vaccinated, while 17% do not ever plan to get the shot.

Of the vaccinated respondents, 14% said that they had ended a relationship with a friend who did not want to get the shot.

IN THIS ARTICLE
