Norwich police investigating robbery at Shell gas station, suspects may be linked to 10 other gas station larcenies

By Olivia Lank
WTNH.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Norwich Police Department is investigating a gas station robbery that may be connected to other larcenies in towns across the state. On Sept. 10, police received a 911 call just before midnight about a reported robbery at the Shell gas station on West Town Road. The clerk reported that two black males entered the store, implied they had weapons, and locked the clerk in the bathroom.

