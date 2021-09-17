CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis based company, EightEleven Group hosts day of service

By Kelsey Anderson
WRTV
WRTV
 9 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, an Indianapolis-based company, Eight Eleven Group, will have its annual day of service.

It is inviting the community to join them in reaching its goal of having 1,000 active volunteers across the country in one day.

This year it is hosting an all-day parking lot event in Broad Ripple to give back to the local community and want to share the experience with you, your coworkers, family members and friends.

Volunteers are packing meals for hungry Hoosiers, donating blood, fundraising for various local organizations and to top it off they will have food vendors there throughout the day.

To learn more about the day of giving click here .

WRTV

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

