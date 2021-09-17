Hard G Comedy performing at Thumb Brewery

The New York Comedy Festival is paying tribute to beloved comedian Norm Macdonald following his passing today at age 61 after a nine-year private battle with cancer. Macdonald had appeared at the festival numerous times over the years and he was scheduled to perform for the fest’s in-person return in November. He was set for seven shows at Carolines on Broadway from Nov. 11-14. Norm Macdonald: A Career In Photos – Gallery “We are completely devastated by the tragic news of our friend Norm Macdonald’s passing. Apart from being one of the most talented and unique performers of his generation, Norm was...

