Shelby County, IL

Shelby Electric Linemen Compete In Lineman’s Safety Rodeo

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Dunaway Brian Chevalier and Nick Ray represented Shelby Electric Cooperative (SEC) as a team and Dalton Brown and Luke Brown competed individually at the rodeo, held at the Lincoln Land Community College Lineman Training Grounds in Springfield. They competed against teams from across Illinois in events using skills that focus on agility, speed and accuracy. While these skills are part of the judging criteria, above all, participants are judged on safe work practices.

