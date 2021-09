3-4 vs. 4-3 Gannon has been clear that the Eagles will show offenses a lot of different looks and lineup in different base sets and he was true to his word on Sunday. The Eagles threw a variety of combinations at an inexperienced Falcons offensive line. While the Eagles mainly rushed with four defensive linemen throughout the game, there were a handful of plays where the eagles played with 5 across the line of scrimmage. I think this could be a lethal weapon for the defense if they are able to get a lead on their opponent, especially on 3rd downs.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO