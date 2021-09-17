CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Man accused of sexually abusing minor for nearly 4 years in Woodbury County

By Sam Sanderson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is accused of sexually abusing a girl for almost four years at a residence in Sioux City. According to court documents, the victim, now 18-19 years old, told authorities Nathan Reynolds, 22, sexually abused her from April of 2014 to March of 2018 at a Woodbury County residence. She said Reynolds knew she liked to play ‘imaginary games’ and would make her perform sex acts on him while they played. The victim was 12 to 15 years old during the alleged abuse.

Wade Wilson
7d ago

he'll get 5 years serve 2 and half and get on a registry he wont comply with and the state wont enforce.

