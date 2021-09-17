Man accused of sexually abusing minor for nearly 4 years in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is accused of sexually abusing a girl for almost four years at a residence in Sioux City. According to court documents, the victim, now 18-19 years old, told authorities Nathan Reynolds, 22, sexually abused her from April of 2014 to March of 2018 at a Woodbury County residence. She said Reynolds knew she liked to play ‘imaginary games’ and would make her perform sex acts on him while they played. The victim was 12 to 15 years old during the alleged abuse.