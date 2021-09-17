CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Green Bay Packers star Za’Darius Smith being placed on IR

By Matt Fitzgerald
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGAl9_0bzVu2az00

The Green Bay Packers will be without their best pass-rusher in Za’Darius Smith for at least three weeks, as they’re placing him on the short-term injured reserve list.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced the news of Smith’s impending absence on Friday, as a back injury limited the two-time Pro Bowler to 18 snaps in Week 1 , per NFL Network’s Stacey Dales:

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

It was already a discouraging season opener for Green Bay on defense, as New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston threw five touchdowns in a 38-3 blowout. Obviously, the transition to a new system under defensive coordinator Joe Barry is still a massive work in progress.

Barry is going to need to get schematically creative to hide the obvious deficiencies his unit showed to kick off the 2021 campaign. Reigning MVP QB Aaron Rodgers had a dud first start of the year in his own right, but he should bounce back. The defense is far less certain to rebound with Smith missing extended time.

With no viable cornerbacks outside of Jaire Alexander, it’s not like playing more coverage is the answer for Green Bay. It’s probably going to require Barry to bring simulated pressure, or get much greater contributions from other Packers across the front seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXlRh_0bzVu2az00
Also Read:
NFL defense rankings: New Orleans Saints march into Week 2

In his two previous seasons with the Cheeseheads, Smith has amassed a total of 25 sacks. That type of production is going to be sorely missed.

The only silver lining right now is that the Packers face the lowly Detroit Lions on Monday night. Rodgers should have an absolute field day against Detroit’s hapless defense. Plus, Green Bay has an extra day to prepare defensively, and it can gain confidence by facing the likes of Lions QB Jared Goff and Co.

Will the Packers rebound from their Week 1 loss to win the NFC North? Read our NFL playoff predictions now

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Aaron Rodgers girlfriends: A complete list of girls who dated the Packers quarterback

Arron Charles Rodgers is an American football quarterback who plays for the NFL outfit Green Bay Packers. He has been with the Packers for 16 years now after he was picked by them in the first round of 2005 NFL Draft. Arron is a great player on the field but is also a great one off the field as well. The quarterback has dated a number of models and even a sports personality in the past. Here is a look at the list of all girls the Packers quarterback has dated.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Dales
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Confirms 2 Teams Were Real Trade Possibilities

Two teams were apparently real trade possibilities for Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers’ name surfaced in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Green Bay ultimately held onto its star quarterback, who finally reported to training camp earlier this summer. He’s all-in for the 2021 season, but anything beyond that remains up in the air.
NFL
Fox News

Aaron Rodgers admits he '100%' considered retirement amid Packers drama

Aaron Rodgers admitted Sunday he "100%" considered retiring from the NFL amid the drama swirling around his relationship with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason. Rodgers appeared in an interview with FOX’s Erin Andrews on the "FOX NFL Sunday" pregame show and talked about the offseason. The 2020 NFL MVP told Andrews he wasn’t intentionally trying to create drama in the offseason when the trade rumors were swirling but definitely believed a trade was possible.
NFL
FOX Sports

Will Aaron Rodgers' temperament be a problem for Packers?

An NFL season cannot be ruined by a Week 1 loss, but it can potentially be a sign of things to come. In the case of the Green Bay Packers, they are hoping that their embarrassing 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints is just a blip on the radar in the 2021 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Pro Bowler#Nfl Network#Staceydales#New Orleans Saints#Los Angeles Chargers#Ir Mlb
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers heard from NFL about Za’Darius Smith roughing the passer call

Bad roughing the passer calls have been an issue in the NFL for the past several years, and that theme continued on Sunday when Za’Darius Smith was flagged for a clean hit on Jameis Winston. The Green Bay Packers were not pleased about it, and it would appear the league understands why.
NFL
madcitysportszone.com

Packers: Injury updates on Darnell Savage, Josiah Deguara and Za'Darius Smith

The Green Bay Packers were big losers on the field Sunday in Jacksonville, falling 38-3 to New Orleans in the season opener for both teams. However, it appears the club avoided any serious injuries or setbacks to several key players. Safety Darnell Savage and tight end Josiah Deguara each left...
NFL
Digital Courier

With Za’Darius Smith shut down, Packers look to Preston Smith, Rashan Gary to step up

GREEN BAY — As the continuing saga of two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith took an unexpected turn Friday — with the Green Bay Packers placing their best pass rusher on injured reserve with his ongoing, mysterious back issue — this much is clear: The team will be counting heavily on Preston Smith and Rashan Gary to make up for his absence.
NFL
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, picks and prediction

The Detroit Lions (0-1) visit the Green Bay Packers (0-1) for the Week 2 Monday Night Football game. Kickoff at Lambeau Field is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Lions vs. Packers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy